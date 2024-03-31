BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Did NATO Bomb Yugoslavia Flashback with Palki Sharma (mirrored)
85 views • 03/31/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel Firstpost at:-

https://youtu.be/NMvQS-vIjGE?si=rYlu1T0IvDEw8bwk

5 Jul 2023  #yugoslavia #internationalnews #firstpost

Why Did NATO Bomb Yugoslavia? | Flashback with Palki Sharma

Western leaders have called the Ukraine war - the firs major European conflict since World War II. ​But two decades before Russia's invasion, another European country's sovereignty was violated and its cities bombed. It was a ruthless war unleashed by the US-led NATO alliance. Catch the story of NATO's dark chapter on Flashback with Palki Sharma. 


---

Yugoslavia | Yugoslavia War | World War 2 | Europe | Russia Ukraine War | NATO | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News 


#yugoslavia #worldwar2 #europe #nato #russiaukrainewar #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews


Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel. 


sabotagerussiawarusabidenukrainegermanynatoserbiayugoslaviagaspipelinebelgradenordstreamno2natono2war
