What Killed the Comanche?

The RAH-66 Comanche represented a quantum leap in helicopter technology. It was fast, stealthy, and incorporated the latest in avionics and battle management systems. But after the successful construction and flight testing of two prototypes, the program was terminated. Join us to see what happened that led to the cancellation of this innovative aircraft.
