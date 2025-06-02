$100 Billion ‘Ghost Field’ Discovery Could Power America for 30,000 Years





Jun 2, 2025 #stocks #money #markets

“It has the potential to drive down energy cost here in the United States and rebuild manufacturing,” says financial journalist and research economist Garrett Baldwin. In an eye-opening interview with Daniela Cambone, Baldwin reveals a groundbreaking energy development powered by Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS), a technology with the power to transform the U.S. energy grid. According to Baldwin, unlike solar and wind, EGS taps into the Earth's virtually unlimited heat, providing 24/7, clean, base-load power—and it’s already happening on U.S. public land. “I looked at this story out in Utah… I’d never seen anything like it before.” Watch this video to discover how EGS could revolutionize America’s energy future. Learn more at https://limitlessenergy2025.com





