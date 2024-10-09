RT News - October 09 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 9, 2024
rt.com
An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Syrian capital kills at least seven people and leaves eleven more wounded. The US State Department spokesperson is grilled on Washington being complicit on 'genocide' in Gaza, as this week marks the grim anniversary of the start of Israel’s war on the enclave. In an interview to RT, the media adviser to Hamas says the US lies behind the IDF's actions. The opposition sweeps to victory in local elections in India's Jammu and Kashmir region, leaving the ruling BJP party in its wake. The Prime Minister says the result proves the strength of the country's democracy. Finally, peaceful elections have been conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. Votes were counted and results were announced. This is a victory of India’s constitution and democracy.