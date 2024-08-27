Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Both Mother and Sister on the Same Day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, Mariah Carey confirmed the devastating loss of her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, who both passed away on the same day. The singer shared her sorrow, expressing gratitude for spending her mother's final week with her. The causes of their deaths remain undisclosed, and Mariah has requested privacy as she mourns. The tragedy underscores the complexities of her relationships with her family, as previously detailed in her memoir. This news has resonated deeply with fans and the public, marking a difficult moment in the pop icon's life.