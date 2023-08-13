As early as 2005, Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi predicted NATO's aggression against Russia:

💬 "NATO is expanding towards Russia to reach the gas, oil, coal, and iron belonging to Russia, in order to occupy Russia. This is quite clear.

Russian high-ranking officials discussed this topic with me and stated that they are aware of this objective. They know that NATO's real goal is to occupy the oil, coal, gas, iron, and gold mines present in Russia and the Caucasus region, which are not within NATO's reach, hence they want to occupy them.

You must remain vigilant, whether I am alive or someone else comes after me. In any case, this speech is now recorded and accessible. If NATO comes to occupy Libya, we can all become martyrs if we lack national defense.

Do not be like America. America is currently killing itself. They are happy to be killing themselves, spending on fleets, military bases, aid, bribes, monopolies, and dark money everywhere, and then the time will come when America will collapse, just like the Soviet Union did."