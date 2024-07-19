Barbara O'Neill - Heart Health-Lower Blood Pressure Naturally - From Sickness to Health - 4 of 10 (2016)

Heart disease is the world’s number one killer. Want to get off blood pressure medication? Want to learn how to reverse heart disease and skip bypass surgery? Find out how to lower blood pressure and what you must do to prevent and reverse heart disease.

What is heart disease? Heart disease is not one disorder, but rather a group of conditions that affect the heart and includes coronary artery and vascular disease, heart rhythm disorders such as arrhythmia, structural heart disease, and heart failure resulting from heart attack or high blood pressure. Why are these conditions so common in society today? What are we doing to bring on disease conditions that affect the heart?

In this presentation, naturopath Barbara O’Neill explains what the heart needs for optimum health and the lifestyle choices and patterns that lead to heart disease in its various forms. Is salt the culprit? Is cholesterol to blame? What can you do to lower blood pressure naturally? What can you do to bring your cholesterol levels into the normal range? Is it possible to prevent and reverse heart disease and avoid bypass surgery? Get answers to these important questions and learn how to use powerful medicinal herbs such as hawthorn berry and cayenne pepper to safely assist in healing the heart. Learn about heart disease and how to lower blood pressure naturally in this enlightening presentation!

This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only.

Mirrored from: https://youtu.be/nOgjMvGd-hg?si=7F7b2PnKgjp2BeqN

