North Dakota Bans Abortion; Montana Police Arrest ‘Trans’ Disrupters in Capitol

The culture battle rages in American states: North Dakota Republican Governor Doug Burgum signed a law making abortion a felony in most cases; a Montana “trans” legislator’s censure triggered chaos during a session on Monday, leading to the arrest of seven; and a serious allegation has been brought against a Wisconsin high schooler — an 18-year-old male who is said to have entered a women’s locker room where several 14-year-old freshman girls were showering in their swimsuits.
In national news, President Joe Biden announced his reelection campaign through the release of a deceptive video; and in global news, the Marxists running Colombia’s government are in trouble.
In the second half of the show, host Paul Dragu and Dr. Duke Pesta have a spirited discussion about the fact that every Democrat in the U.S. House voted not to protect women’s sports; and The John Birch Society’s legislative and research team discusses state legislation in Ohio to restore republican government (that’s republican as in a republic versus a democracy, not republican as in the Republican Party).
