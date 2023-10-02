BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
If you can't say it, you can't defeat it
Rules_For_Rationals
Rules_For_Rationals
35 views • 10/02/2023

Decent people pride themselves on talking about the weather ... and that's about it.
I'm here to tell you there are more things to talk about than the weather. Strangers should talk to each other about their moral compass, and yet that never happens. Why is that?
Because humans are uncomfortable talking about their weaknesses. Either that changes or we go away ... forever.

Keywords
nancy pelosichuck schumercharles mansondarth vaderjack the ripperelena kaganalex delarge
