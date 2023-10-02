If you can't say it, you can't defeat it

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Decent people pride themselves on talking about the weather ... and that's about it.
I'm here to tell you there are more things to talk about than the weather. Strangers should talk to each other about their moral compass, and yet that never happens. Why is that?
Because humans are uncomfortable talking about their weaknesses. Either that changes or we go away ... forever.