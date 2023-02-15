Russian Defence Ministry shows AFU stronghold seized by troops of Central MD in Lugansk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔹 During the offensive of Central Military District troops, Ukrainian troops fleed in disorder up to 3 kilometres back from the previously held lines.
🔹 Even the enemy's more fortified second line of defence could not hold the Russian forces' breakthrough.
🔹 The Ukrainian fighters left their positions in a hurry, not having had time to retrieve military equipment and the bodies of their dead.
🔹 To cover their retreat, the AFU mined the area with NATO anti-personnel mines. Nevertheless, the motorised riflemen successfully consolidated their position and continued their offensive operations.