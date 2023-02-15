BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Defence Ministry shows AFU stronghold seized by troops of Central MD in Lugansk
SHOWINGTHETRUTH
SHOWINGTHETRUTH
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
215 views • 02/15/2023


🔹 During the offensive of Central Military District troops, Ukrainian troops fleed in disorder up to 3 kilometres back from the previously held lines.


🔹 Even the enemy's more fortified second line of defence could not hold the Russian forces' breakthrough.


🔹 The Ukrainian fighters left their positions in a hurry, not having had time to retrieve military equipment and the bodies of their dead.


🔹 To cover their retreat, the AFU mined the area with NATO anti-personnel mines. Nevertheless, the motorised riflemen successfully consolidated their position and continued their offensive operations.

Keywords
warukraineloosing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy