



🔹 During the offensive of Central Military District troops, Ukrainian troops fleed in disorder up to 3 kilometres back from the previously held lines.





🔹 Even the enemy's more fortified second line of defence could not hold the Russian forces' breakthrough.





🔹 The Ukrainian fighters left their positions in a hurry, not having had time to retrieve military equipment and the bodies of their dead.





🔹 To cover their retreat, the AFU mined the area with NATO anti-personnel mines. Nevertheless, the motorised riflemen successfully consolidated their position and continued their offensive operations.