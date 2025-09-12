Robert F Kennedy Jr announces ALL research and data will be published and released to the public so you can make up your own mind instead of “trusting the experts”





- We're gonna publish our protocols in advance

- We're going to tell people what we're doing

- We're gonna use data and we're gonna publish the peer reviews, which is never published by CDC studies

- We're gonna publish anytime that we can the raw data, and then we're gonna require replication of every study, which never happens at NIH now





That's something new that we're bringing in, is that every study will be replicated”





“We're gonna give people gold standard science.”





