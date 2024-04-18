© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Second Bread Bakery Opens its Doors Israel Gaza War
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uhLJYmBBHo
لأول مرة منذ بدء الحرب… طوابير أمام ثاني مخبز يفتح أبوابه للأهالي في غزة
For the first time since the start of the war... queues in front of the second bakery to open its doors to the people of Gaza