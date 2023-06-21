7 Facts You Didn't Know About Orange Cats

Cats





June 9, 2023





The sixth fact surprised me! Learn more about orange cats here: https://cats.com/orange-tabby-cats

Sign up for our free recall alert program: https://cats.com/recall-tool-email

Learn more about your cat's coat genetics and more with the Basepaws Cat DNA test:

https://basepaws.com/products/basepaws-cat-dna-test?sscid=61k7_tg074&





Sources:

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.2752/175303712X13479798785779

https://cfa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/feline-color-breeding.pdf

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1688870/pdf/9493404.pdf





Video Navigation

0:00 Introduction

0:22 Fact 1: All Orange Cats are Tabbies

1:57 Fact 2: Orange Tabbies Are Not a Breed of Cat

1:43 Fact 3: Orange Cats Aren't Officially "Orange"

3:28 Fact 4: About 80% Of Orange Cats Are Male

5:24 Fact 5: Orange Cats Get Freckles

5:57 Fact 6: Orange Cats Have More Sexual Size Dimorphism

6:48 Fact 7: The Orange Personality

8:27 Conclusion





Disclosure: Some links are affiliate links to products. We may receive a small commission for purchases made through these links.





Explore the Cats.com website: https://cats.com

Join the community and keep the conversation going off of YouTube: https://cats.com/community

Join us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/cats.com.of...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlXcoVaT-po