BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ISRAEL ADMITS THEY CONTROL AMERICAN POLITICS ₪ SLIGHTLY OFFENSIVE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 10 months ago

AIPAC admits they control American politics by determining who gets to run in the primaries, but why are they admitting it now? Trump continues to condemn project 2025. We find out the truth on why Trump never went to Gab after being banned from social media in 2021 after J6 The media suddenly supports Trump and goes after Biden and we discuss the reasons why. Plus, tons of crazy clips and videos of wild leftists on this Friday night episode of Nightly Offensive. Krocs On Guests

__

 ⇩SUPPORT THE SHOW⇩


➤ JOIN CENSORED TV: Watch this FULL EPISODE ad free + EXCLUSIVE content at https://censored.tv/ promo code “OFFENSIVE” for 20% - Keep free speech media alive!

➤ JOIN THE PRIVATE LIVE COMMUNITY: https://elijahschaffer.locals.com/

➤ NOTICER T-SHIRTS / MERCH: https://slightlyoffensive.com/

__

⇩ SHOW SPONSORS⇩


➤ UNDERTAC: Get the best pair of boxers in America that are breathable, don't ride up, and last the test of time. Plus, they are battle forces tested. http://www.undertac.com

 for 20% off with the offer code OFFENSIVE20. Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back.


➤ BLACK FOREST SUPPLEMENTS: Do you want to improve your health and increase longevity? Presenting NMNH by Black Forest Supplements — a patented & clinically tested bioavailability enhancer used to dramatically increase NMNH absorption. NMNH is a derivative of the B-vitamin niacin that dramatically improves health and longevity by serving as a precursor to NAD+, a compound that plays a crucial role in energy production, muscle regeneration, metabolism, and gene expression in the body. Go to https://www.blackforestsupplements.com/slightly to pick up a bottle or SAVE 20% by subscribing!


➤ THE WELLNESS COMPANY: Be prepared for what is coming next! Order your MEDICAL EMERGENCY KIT ASAP at https://www.twc.health/offensive and enter code OFFENSIVE for 10% off. The Wellness Company and their licensed doctors are medical professionals you can trust, and their medical emergency kits are the gold standard to keeping you safe! Again, that’s https://www.twc.health/offensive , promo code OFFENSIVE.

___

⇩ELIJAH’S SOCIAL MEDIA ⇩

➤ X: https://X.com/ElijahSchaffer

➤ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/SlightlyOffensive

➤ INSTA: https://www.instagram.com/slightlyoffensive.tv

➤ TELEGRAM https://t.me/SlightlyOffensive

➤ GAB: https://gab.com/elijahschaffer

__

➤BOOKINGS + BUSINESS INQUIRIES: [email protected]

__

⇩EXCELLENT RESOURCES FOR KIDS ⇩


Head to https://bit.ly/teach-freedom for a unique book series that introduces the important ideas that schools no longer teach.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmsIH7KGrmc

Keywords
israelamerican politicsblackmailfifth columnelijah schafferslightly offensivehoneypotdual citizenshipmulti pronged attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy