ISRAEL ADMITS THEY CONTROL AMERICAN POLITICS ₪ SLIGHTLY OFFENSIVE

AIPAC admits they control American politics by determining who gets to run in the primaries, but why are they admitting it now? Trump continues to condemn project 2025. We find out the truth on why Trump never went to Gab after being banned from social media in 2021 after J6 The media suddenly supports Trump and goes after Biden and we discuss the reasons why. Plus, tons of crazy clips and videos of wild leftists on this Friday night episode of Nightly Offensive. Krocs On Guests

__

⇩SUPPORT THE SHOW⇩





➤ JOIN CENSORED TV: Watch this FULL EPISODE ad free + EXCLUSIVE content at https://censored.tv/ promo code “OFFENSIVE” for 20% - Keep free speech media alive!

➤ JOIN THE PRIVATE LIVE COMMUNITY: https://elijahschaffer.locals.com/

➤ NOTICER T-SHIRTS / MERCH: https://slightlyoffensive.com/

__

⇩ SHOW SPONSORS⇩





➤ UNDERTAC: Get the best pair of boxers in America that are breathable, don't ride up, and last the test of time. Plus, they are battle forces tested. http://www.undertac.com

for 20% off with the offer code OFFENSIVE20. Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back.





➤ BLACK FOREST SUPPLEMENTS: Do you want to improve your health and increase longevity? Presenting NMNH by Black Forest Supplements — a patented & clinically tested bioavailability enhancer used to dramatically increase NMNH absorption. NMNH is a derivative of the B-vitamin niacin that dramatically improves health and longevity by serving as a precursor to NAD+, a compound that plays a crucial role in energy production, muscle regeneration, metabolism, and gene expression in the body. Go to https://www.blackforestsupplements.com/slightly to pick up a bottle or SAVE 20% by subscribing!





➤ THE WELLNESS COMPANY: Be prepared for what is coming next! Order your MEDICAL EMERGENCY KIT ASAP at https://www.twc.health/offensive and enter code OFFENSIVE for 10% off. The Wellness Company and their licensed doctors are medical professionals you can trust, and their medical emergency kits are the gold standard to keeping you safe! Again, that’s https://www.twc.health/offensive , promo code OFFENSIVE.

___

⇩ELIJAH’S SOCIAL MEDIA ⇩

➤ X: https://X.com/ElijahSchaffer

➤ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/SlightlyOffensive

➤ INSTA: https://www.instagram.com/slightlyoffensive.tv

➤ TELEGRAM https://t.me/SlightlyOffensive

➤ GAB: https://gab.com/elijahschaffer

__

➤BOOKINGS + BUSINESS INQUIRIES: [email protected]

__

⇩EXCELLENT RESOURCES FOR KIDS ⇩





Head to https://bit.ly/teach-freedom for a unique book series that introduces the important ideas that schools no longer teach.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmsIH7KGrmc