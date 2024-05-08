BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SECOND Epstein Black Book For Sale! Will Glenn BUY IT
High Hopes
High Hopes
30 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 7, 2024


A second "Black Book" belonging to Jeffrey Epstein is up for auction and Glenn is considering buying it. The book has reportedly been verified as Epstein's and contains the names and information of many famous people he either met or did business with. Glenn, who is preserving artifacts that show both the good and bad sides of history, explains why he has debated entering the bidding pool. And one thing could make this artifact even more disturbing than it already is: "Will we ever find out if Epstein was an operative for our government or other governments?"


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIa6RHs3njg

Keywords
glenn beckauctionepsteinfor saleblack book
