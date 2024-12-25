BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Israel Faked the Oct 7th Attack - A Conversation with Matt Guertin
What is happening
What is happening
151 views • 6 months ago

Matt Guertins Substack: https://matt1up.substack.com/p/ai-hamas-videos

https;//Rumble.com/user/MattGuertin

https://Odysee.com/@Matt1Up


https://thecrowhouse.com

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/

TheCrowhouse Official Shorts:

* Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/j2HNProivSjB/

* Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheCrowhouseOfficialShorts

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-4683704

VigilanteTV: https://vigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/

FreedomTube https://tube.freedom.buzz/channel/thecrowhouse

CloutHub: https://clouthub.com/c/thecrowhouse

3Speak: https://3speak.tv/user/maxigan

Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/maxigan

Twitter: https://x.com/MaxtheCrowhouse

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/max_igan/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thecrowhouse1

Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/

Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical

Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan

Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/

TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:

https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww


Audio Only: https://audio.com/the-crowhouse


Donations to the TheCrowhouse can be received via Stripe or direct contributions can be made via Wise bank.

If you are able to assist please visit this page:

https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html

Any support is greatly appreciated


Crypto-currencies:


Bitcoin:

bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa

liesisraeljewsaigenocideconversationscamfakegazahostageshow israel fakedoct 7th attackmatt guertin
