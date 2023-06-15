Uncover Couples Therapy Challenges

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Fiachra "Figs" O’Sullivan the Founder of Empathi Explains the Couples therapy challenges: according to him Betrayal and Conflict Avoidance is the toughest challenge ones faced in a relationship. 💔
One of the toughest hurdles couples face is the pain of betrayal, such as an affair. It's a rocky road to rebuild trust and heal. 💔
But surprisingly, even when both partners avoid conflict, it becomes a unique challenge. 😶
Igniting discomfort becomes necessary to uncover their true wounds. Through experiential psychotherapy, I aim to guide couples through this experiential psychotherapy, using their suffering as a catalyst for growth. 💫
Let's navigate these complexities together and discover the transformative power of therapy.
