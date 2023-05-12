BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No Bake Lemon Cake
Brighteon Store Recipe
Brighteon Store RecipeCheckmark Icon
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
230 views • 05/12/2023

CRUST

1 cup HRS Organic Almonds

2 Tablespoons HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (melted)

2 Tablespoons HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+

1/4 teaspoon HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground


FILLING

1.5 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashews (soaked)

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1/4 cup HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+

1/4 cup HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (melted)

1/2 tsp HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder (for coloring)




1. Add almonds to a blender. Blend until fine, powdery flour is achieved. Be careful not to blend over or it will turn into almond butter. Set it aside.

2. To make the filling, add cashews, lemon juice and zest, honey, coconut oil, and turmeric powder to the blender. Blend until you have a smooth texture.

3. To make the crust, combine the blended almonds, coconut oil, honey and salt.

4. Transfer the crust mixture into a pan. Press it down evenly.

5. Pour the lemon filling over the crust then smooth the top.

6. Sprinkle some leftover lemon zest.

7. Set the pan on a flat surface in your freezer to set until firm, about 4 hours, or overnight.

8. To serve, thaw the cake for a few minutes before cutting it into slices.

Enjoy!

Keywords
health benefitsrecipelifestylelemonsuperfoodwellnesscookinghealthy livinggood foodeasy recipeno bake
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy