Babylon is fallen: Babylonian Roman Catholic church supports transgenderism in Catholic schools!

What is going on in the Babylonian Roman Catholic church?



Just another day of absolute CONFUSION as the Catholic church supports transgender surgeries at one of its hospitals in the US while the Ottawa Catholic School Board is promoting transgenderism in Catholic schools in the Ottawa region in Canada, Canada’s capital city!



The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is the most vile organization in world’s history. This transgenderism madness is not of God but of satan as the dragon or satan gives its power and authority to the beast in Revelation 13:2, which is the Vatican in Revelation 13:1-10.



Revelation 18:4-5 is asking Catholics to COME OUT OF BABYLON since her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities? Why? Because God will MISERABLY DESTROY the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 18:8-9 and the heavens will rejoice at her destruction in Revelation 19:1-4.



Praise be to God Who is inviting Catholics to TURN to the Christ of the Bible.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington