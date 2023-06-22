Why Big Pharma Really Spends SO MUCH on TV Advertising

You often might wonder why big Pharma, Pfizer, Merck, J&J, spent so much money on TV advertisements, accounting for 75% of the industries revenues. It is not so much to convince individual customers to buy their products, it is to pay off the television stations to keep them from running investigative pieces as to why America is becoming sicker, or to denigrate low cost competitors like ivermectin.





#bigpharma #pfizer #money #advertising #corruption





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more