MIchael Yon: Lajas Blanca invasion camp — Darien, Panama. America is paying for this.

Michael Yon
Lajas Blanca invasion camp — Darien, Panama. America is being invaded and replaced with this. I see this constantly. Thousands per day coming in just on this route. People do not believe me when I saw Americans are paying for this. OUR FLAG IS EVERYWHERE HERE.
