1974 Sportster Project Part 7 Total Restoration Cost

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So how much did all this cost to restore this bike, well, a whole lot more that I expected but still well within my budget, the bike is worth double what I have in it. Lets go over the numbers, hopefully you'll learn from my mistakes, and I hope my wife never sees this video as I maty have fudged the numbers a tad when she questioned/drilled me?