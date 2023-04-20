The Great Culling is Here!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Ventura's Conspiracy Theory was cutting edge Television pushing the envelope for exposing the sinister agendas of the self proclaimed global elite for 3 Seasons. This Video excerpt from 2010 is from the most heavily censored episode on The Coming Great Culling featuring inside information from Dr. Riba Laibow as she revealed to Governor Ventura the secret plans to use the fear of a Pandemic to coerce the public into taking Vaccines designed to "Soft Kill" the Herd of Humanity. So here we are in 2023 & The Great Culling has been ongoing since 2020
