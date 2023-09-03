Midnight Ride: Eris Goddess- To Create A New ORDER OUT OF CHAOS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us live every Saturday night on NYSTV: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PSTDavid Carrico and Jon Pounders
The new variant is named Eris after the goddess of chaos, strife, and discord. In history Eris is credited with creating an environment for a new world order to rise called Rome. The Scottish Rite Freemasonic Lodge sports the modo "Order of of Chaos" on their emblematic heraldry. In this episode we will be exploring how it works and how the world fell into the grips of an ancient demon's practice.
Exclusive content can be found on https://www.nystv.org
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#nystv
Midnight Ride Hats, Mugs and Books
https://trutherfit.com/
Tonight's sponsors:
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
Watts Leather: https://wattsleather.com/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV