AFTER TALK™ DR STELLA: ISRAEL & GAZA, ZIONISM AND JEW HATRED

11/24/23: In this incredible AFTER TALK™, an exclusive feature of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show, original Frontline physician, Dr. Stella Immanuel, stays on after the main interview (airdate: 11/22/23) to discuss Biblical Israel v. Gaza, define Zionism and warn against Jew hatred, encouraging the PEOPLE of both Israel and Gaza to break free from the chains of their corrupt leadership, turn to the Lord.





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Malone v. Ruby Motion Hearing: Motion Hearing set for December 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET via Zoom before Senior Judge Norman K. Moon.

