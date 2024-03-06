British MP Philip Davies : on previously healthy people dying suddenly of cardiac-related events

British MP Philip Davies: "Young and previously healthy people are dying at home from cardiac-related events, and we do not know why... We do not know if [Covid vaccination] is the cause or not, because the data is not being released. Until certain data sets are released, it is impossible to rule that theory in or out."



"We understand that the MHRA (the UK's equivalent of the US FDA) has collected and already shared this data with pharmaceutical companies, to enable those companies to produce post-authorisation safety studies for their products, so I see no reason why it cannot also be shared with parliamentarians and the public right away."



"I hope that the Minister will provide some reassurance that the data will be forthcoming as soon as possible, and that the Government do not give the impression that there is something to hide."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia



