Russia, War, Stock Up & Earthquakes 05/24/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see that Russia launches counter-satellite weapon into Space. This is a proven threat to U.S. Surveillance. In other news, British Government are telling their citizens to “Stock up on Three Days Food”, and finally, Pastor Stan takes a look at California. This state has been bombarded by more than a 1000 Earthquakes in the last 7 days.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support