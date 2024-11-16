BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Ka-52 helicopter intercepts a UKR UAV near Kazan - attempts with cannon, then air-to-air missile success
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
203 views • 6 months ago

Footage has surfaced online showing the use of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter to intercept a Ukrainian UAV near Kazan. At first, the helicopter crew unsuccessfully tries to shoot down the drone with its cannon, but ultimately uses an air-to-air missile to destroy the target.

The video demonstrates several points. On one hand, it is further evidence that helicopters can be used to counter drone attacks, provided they have the proper organization and equipment.

At the same time, the recording illustrates the challenges in engaging drones. As we wrote a year ago (https://t.me/rybar/51414), not every aircraft type is suitable for this role - Mi-24 and Mi-8 with outdated avionics are less effective than Mi-28 and Ka-52. However, the number of the latter is limited, and they are needed at the front.

In any case, we can observe an active search for means to counter UAV attacks on rear areas, from mobile fire teams and protective metal screens at refineries to interceptor drones. It cannot be ruled out that specialized light aviation will soon appear as well.

#Russia #Tatarstan #Ukraine

@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy