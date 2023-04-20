BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Members of Mystery Babylon (part 5): Yoga (Hinduism)
His House of Learning
His House of Learning
45 views • 04/20/2023

Who would expect meditative exercise to be a subtle tool of Lucifer/Satan? Yoga is a discipline which condemns creation, erases truth, and divides man from the Lord God (Father/Son/Holy Spirit). By having a mere soul worship itself as part of holy Emmanuel, many are deceived into a delusional collective consciousness, an awakening that is deathlike slumber. Awake, oh sleeper. Why must ye die; why must hell be your final migration?

Prayerfully discern as you study and research the Truth, Jesus Christ our Lord:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIyxnm4-d8k - Vivekananda's Speech (1893) - Parliament of the World's Religions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XczWwDU9bAE - Masonic Heritage of Northern India (2018) - Regional Grand Lodge of Northern India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkJJeBqL1Ns - Annie Besant - Theosophical Society in England
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czN0fzK1LVI - Intro to Hinduism - Hinduism Today Magazine
https://www.sant-kirpal-singh.org/en/india/india-1956-1963/world-fellowship-of-religions.html - World Fellowship of Religions (ft. President Sant Kirpal Singh)
http://www.millenniumpeacesummit.org/2nd_Hindu-Jewish_Leadership_Summit_Declaration.pdf - Declaration of the 2nd Hindu-Jewish Leadership Summit (2008)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qThNSoyYh6XU/ - Gods of the New Age (1985) - Caryl Matrisciana
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4CbnWuXZRIg/ - Yoga Uncoiled (2008) - Caryl Matrisciana
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MHAH8VFu20Va/ - Yoga: the New False Religion - Ayala Nunez
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdR6sTXxclc - Yoga: Exercise or Worship? - Little Light Studios

