Members of Mystery Babylon (part 5): Yoga (Hinduism)

Who would expect meditative exercise to be a subtle tool of Lucifer/Satan? Yoga is a discipline which condemns creation, erases truth, and divides man from the Lord God (Father/Son/Holy Spirit). By having a mere soul worship itself as part of holy Emmanuel, many are deceived into a delusional collective consciousness, an awakening that is deathlike slumber. Awake, oh sleeper. Why must ye die; why must hell be your final migration?
Prayerfully discern as you study and research the Truth, Jesus Christ our Lord:
