ChatGPT on EK Lippenmeyer: I was surprised MVI_4429

Almost a month ago I used ChatGPT for the first time, asking for alternative words to better capture my intention in a sentence, in other words, as a thesaurus, except on steroids, and it surprised me. In the few weeks ensuing, I have found it to be useful, not perfect, for several types of enquiries. I then asked it about myself, and it pleasantly surprised me.