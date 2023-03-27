Deadly Hospital Protocols is Reason RN Kimberly Overton Builds Nurse Freedom Network

Kimberly Overton is a Registered Nurse with a background in Critical Care and worked in healthcare for over 26 years when the Covid pandemic flung hospitals into chaos nationwide. Kimberly was horrified at the protocols that the hospitals were implementing with patients who were diagnosed with the virus. She cites the toxicity of Remdesivir and the dangers of intubation as two major reasons why patients were unnecessarily dying and why she could not partake in the mass genocide. Kimberly highlights the corruption of incentivized healthcare and explains how the horrors of the hospital setting during Covid led her to quit her job and start the Nurse Freedom Network and Remnant Nursing Services. Kimberly also offers some advice on what to do to improve your immune system and do a detox if you have taken the Covid vaccine.







Check out The Wellness Revolution Tour coming to a city near you: https://www.thewellnessrevolutionworldtour.com/





The medical setting has purposefully created a hostile environment for nurses and patients alike





Patients who are intubated early in Covid cases have an 80 percent chance of NOT coming off the ventilator and dying in the hospital





Nurses have to step forward in the face of medical tyranny and not comply with the deadly hospital protocols to kill patients







