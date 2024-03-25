Pets in Love





Mar 24, 2024





How Much Longer Will I Live Poor Dog Tearfully Gave up Faith in Human





Do you think the ghost of a dog is real? From now on you can see it!

Once, Francisco roamed the streets alone, a ghost of a dog, abandoned by those who were supposed to care for him.

His body was a battleground, ravaged by disease and neglect.

With every step, he carried the weight of his suffering.

His eyes glazed with resignation

as if surrendering to the fate that had been thrust upon him





