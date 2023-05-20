THIS Is How We Knew Bilderberg 2023 Would Be In Lisbon Portugal!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’re here covering the 69th annual Bilderberg conference in Lisbon Portugal but we wouldn’t even have known it was here until the last minute if it wasn’t for our source on the ground who was able to make a definite confirmation way back in February!
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Frederico D. Carvalho about how he managed to sneak in a question with the former Prime Minister of Portugal and Bilderberg member Jose Manuel Barroso to confirm this years meeting!
