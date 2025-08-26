Whispers from the War My Past Life in the Luftwaffe

The War Within: Remembering My Other Life as a WWII Luftwaffe Pilot

In this deeply personal video, Brian Ruhe shares extraordinary past life memories from World War II — recalling vivid details of serving as a Luftwaffe pilot in Nazi Germany. Through meditation, regression insights, and intuitive experiences, Brian explores how echoes from another lifetime have shaped his current life’s journey.





At minute 45:30 – 52:30 on this video, I admit that I was wrong to deny the Holocaust in the past. I am no longer a Holocaust denier. I was wrong and I apologize.





Whether you believe in rebirth or are simply curious about past life recall, this story offers a rare glimpse into how war, loyalty, and destiny can transcend time.





📌 Topics Covered:

• Past life regression and spontaneous recall

• Reflections on karmic lessons and spiritual growth

• How past lives can influence present relationships and personality





🔍 Keywords: past life, rebirth, WWII, Luftwaffe, Nazi Germany, pilot memories, regression hypnosis, Brian Ruhe





If you’ve had similar experiences or believe you may have lived another life in a different era, please share your story in the comments.





✈️ Join the conversation and explore the mysteries of the soul.





Read Brian Ruhe's most important written work, ever: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/





