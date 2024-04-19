Biden claims ‘cannibals’ ate his uncle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
From the makers of ‘Dingoes ate my baby’ comes the uninspiring and quite frankly baffling sequel: ‘Cannibals ate my uncle.’ Yes, it’s that time again folks. The most popular president in history has been regaling generations of awed listeners with tales from Planet Biden.
Read more: https://on.rt.com/crzp
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-biden-falsely-claims-wwii-uncle-eaten-cannibals-twice
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/