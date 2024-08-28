A Big Piece Of The SS Puzzle Revealed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt: Layered Incompetence Is Intent
* The Secret Service has a big problem: they’re not the only ones who know about the multiple, repeated requests for security assets and enhancements to DJT’s detail — which were denied.
* Who was this patsy/shooter working with?
* What evidence has been tampered with?
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (28 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5cpn6d-a-big-piece-of-the-secret-service-puzzle-revealed-ep.-2318-08282024.html