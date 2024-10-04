⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (28 Sept – 4 Oct 2024)

In the period from 28 Sept to 4 Oct the Armed Forces of the RU FED carried out 29 group strikes by high-precision weapons, including a Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile and attack drones.

Strikes hit energy facilities that supported the UKR DEF industry enterprises, as well as the infrastructure of military airfields.

AFU arsenals, temporary deployment areas, concentration areas of AFU troops, nationalist formations, and foreign mercs were hit by the strikes.

▫️ Over week, the Sever Group of Forces has been eliminating the AFU formations in Kursk region.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery strikes against concentration areas of personnel and military hardware of five mechanised brigades, one tank brigade, three air assault brigs of the AFU, one marine brig, and five territorial defence brigs have thwarted the enemy's attempts to launch counter-attacks and deploy reserves. In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, RU troops hit units of an AFU motorised infantry brig, an air assault brig, a marine brig, and two territorial defence brigs.

Over week, more than 3,050 troops, four tanks, 43 armoured fighting vehics, including two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehics and 77 motor vehicles of the Armed Forces of UKR have been eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs. 28 field artill guns and seven electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️ Zapad GOFs, past 7 days and has liberated Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Vishnyovoye (Kharkov reg). They inflicted losses on six mech'd brigs, one tank brig, one assault brig of the AFU, two territorial defence brigs, and one nat'l guard brig.

11 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were thwarted.

Enemy losses more than 2,880 troops, four armoured fighting vehics, including three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 42 motor vehics, as well as 37 field artill guns, including 16 155-mm SP'd artill systs and howitzers supplied by NATO countries. In addition, 14 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations as well as 29 field ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️ Yug GOFs liberated Verkhnekamenskoye (DPR). The Group delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of four mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, two infantry brigs, one mtn assault brig, one airmobile brig of the AFU, one territorial defence brig, and one nat'l guard brig.

20 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were thwarted.

The enemy sustained losses of up to 5,110 troops, two tanks, three armoured fight vehics, 44 motor vehics, 47 field artill guns, with 30 of them produced by Western countries. Thirteen ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️ The Tsentr Group's liberated the settlements of Nelepovka and Krutoy Yar (DPR). The Group's strikes defeated units of five mech'd brigs, one infantry brig, two jaeger brigs, one assault brig, one airborne brig, one air assault brig of the AFU, two territorial defence brigs and two nat'l guard brigs.

48 counter-attacks launched by enemy assault detachments were repelled. During week, AFU units losses up to 4,210 troops, two tanks, 16 armoured fighting vehics, 31 motor vehics, and 31 field artill guns in this direction.

▫️ The Vostok GOFs took more favourable lines and positions and liberated Ugledar (DPR). Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, three territorial defence brigs, and one nat'l guard brig.

Ten counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were thwarted.



Enemy losses up to 890 UKR troops, two tanks, four armoured fight vehics, 60 motor vehics, 12 field artill guns, and eight field ammo depots.

▫️ Dnepr GOFs inflicted fire damage on one infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brig, and one coastal brig, three territorial defence units and one nat'l guard brig.



AFU losses up to 510 troops, two tanks, 42 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, five electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, and 10 field ammunition depots. ▫️ Air defence systems have shot down seven U.S.-made ATACMS operational missiles, six French-made Hammer aerial bombs, 22 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, as well as 540 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles during the week.

Over week, 83 UKR servicemen surrendered on the line of contact, with 44 of them during the mop-up operation in Ugledar (DPR).

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,816 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,524 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,569 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,915 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.