Dr.SHIVA™ Twitter Space - Unmasking Zionism, Criticizing Elites and Championing the Power of People

Streamed on:Nov 3, 12:59 pm EDT

In this enlightening discourse, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, delves into the influence of Zionism on global politics, with particular focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and American dynamics. Dr. Shiva criticizes the control and manipulation of narratives by the rich and influential while voicing support for a bottom-up societal movement. He exposes government backdoor access to social media, specifically revealing details of his lawsuit against Twitter. He critiques figures like Booby Kennedy, discusses the role of Bitcoin in society and ends on an inspiring note, calling on listeners to value their hard work and resist surrendering control to the wealthy elite. This talk combines personal anecdotes, ideological critique, and a call to action for change.

Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/twitter-space-unmasking-zionism/

