Mass Vaccination and the GENOCIDE of the World Population

At least half of the world population was injected with a deadly experimental injection via coercion and mandates. The question is: was it planned to inject people with a deadly poison and kill many of them off or was this all one big act of stupidity?
You be the judge.
Special thanks goes to "Covid BC"(Telegram) for the special work he does.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984