3 Signs You Are Going To Heaven (Will Shock You)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
815,643 views (YouTube) Nov 27, 2021
These 3 Indicators may surprise or shock you, but together, they validate whether or not an individual is truly saved and, ultimately, bound for Heaven and not Hell.
Discover more thought-provoking videos by Joe Kirby at the below address:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone