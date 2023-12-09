EPOCH TIMES | Researchers Create Aerosolized mRNA COVID Vaccine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TIMES: Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov | Researchers Create Aerosolized mRNA COVID Vaccine
Researchers at Yale University have created a new airborne method of delivery for mRNA vaccines. They claim that their tests were able to successfully vaccinate mice intranasally—without any injections—and believe that this will revolutionise the way people are vaccinated in the near future.
