Massive Cyber Attack [Predicted by Steve Quayle has been Launched]

Steve Quayle of

https://stevequayle.com/

joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the cyber attack against humanity that has already been launched.

--------------

Pay Checks NOT Depositing; TD BANK Says System Glitch:No one is saying if this trouble has anything to do with the announcement by the Hacker group 'Anonymous'which warned it was going to 'take out the banks'as shown in the video

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/pay-checks-not-depositing-td-bank-says-system-glitch/

-----------------

Military leaders warn U.S. must prepare for cyber, infrastructure threat

https://www.wcvb.com/article/cyber-attacks-infrastructure-us-military/44214276#/



















