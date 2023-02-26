A Special Series BOYD ANDERSON, Pt2 - Huge Truth Unknown

BOYD ANDERSON: DISAPPEARANCE OF MALAYSIA FLIGHT 370, THE GOLD HEIST and BITCOINhttps://www.undertheradar537555.com/





Boyd Anderson was never a member of any secret society. He became a salesman and through hard work and "fate" connected the dots, putting the pieces of the puzzle together with respect to what really happed to NH370, MH17, 55,500 tons of gold... and more.





When CNN announced “Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 has disappeared” on a March morning in 2014, Boyd immediately blurted out, “I know who did this.” Horrified, he became an investigator, using his highly toned instincts and perception, along with his memory. Backed up with facts, he saw all the pieces coming together, realizing that hundreds of lives lost were just 'collateral damage' for a 55,500 Ton gold heist.





Even worse, using ancient numerology and researching the main players introduced to him from a nearly-forgotten contact who had described a plan for just how Bitcoin, political turmoil in Europe and the Middle East, and even the world's economy would play out -- drastically changing the world as we know it, in just a few years.





After spending 3 years investigating and researching, Boyd discovered 3 abandoned Boeing Jumbo 747's left on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur airport, he finally figured things out. Unable to escape the feeling that all the signs were in place for a scandal that's bigger than Watergate, now everyone needs to know the truth regarding the origin of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero & ETC Classic, the Blockchain, Kraken, Brexit, ISIS, Interest Rate Hikes -- and the biggest gold heist-assassination in the history of the world!





Join Christopher James and Boyd Anderson on this new series to expose the truths.





