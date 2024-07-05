⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(29 June–5 July 2024)

From 29 June to 5 July 2024, the Russian Armed Forces have carried out 23 group strikes by high-precision weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which the following were hit: enemy airfields, energy facilities that support the work of Ukraine's military-industrial complex enterprises, fuel depots for military equipment, assembly facilities for strike UAVs and uncrewed surface vehicles, as well as locations for storing and preparing for combat use of missile weapons.

▫️Over the past week, units of the Sever Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three AFU brigades, one marine and two territorial defence brigades.

In addition, five counter-attacks of the AFU assault groups were repelled.

The enemy losses were up to 1,595 troops, four tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, 30 motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, as well as 31 field artillery guns, including 12 large-calibre howitzers of various U.S.-made modifications.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units liberated Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov region) as a result of successful actions, improved the tactical situation, and hit units of AFU three mechanised, one assault, one airmobile, and two territorial defence brigades.

In addition, 11 counter-attacks of enemy assault groups have been repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 3,580 Ukrainian troops, one tank, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 29 motor vehicles, four Grad MLRS combat vehicles, and 27 field artillery guns, including ten Western-made artillery guns.

In addition, 20 ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units liberated Spornoye and Noviy district of Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two AFU mechanised brigades and two air assault brigades. Eighteen attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 3,845 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, 19 armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 65 motor vehicles, and 53 field artillery howitzers. Moreover, eight electronic warfare stations and 35 AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active operations, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Schumy, Novoaleksandrovka, and Novopokorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Losses were inflicted on units of three AFU mechanised brigades and two infantry formations, as well as two territorial defence brigades.

Thirty eight enemy counter-attacks were repelled over the week.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 2,970 Ukrainian troops, five tanks, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 30 motor vehicles, and 32 field artillery howitzers.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two AFU brigades, two territorial defence and one national guard brigades.

Eleven AFU counter-attacks were repelled over the week.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 900 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, 43 motor vehicles, 22 field artillery howitzers, including 14 supplied by NATO countries.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of one mountain assault and four territorial defence brigades of the AFU.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 635 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 36 motor vehicles, 24 field artillery howitzers, including 13 U.S.-made M777 howitzers. Moreover, seven electronic warfare stations and three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.



▫️Air defence units shot down two MiG-29 and one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, five U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, five Neptune-MD long-range guided missiles, 14 UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, seven French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missile, 42 U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire MLRS projectiles, and 451 unmanned aerial vehicles.



In addition, five Su-27 aircraft and one Mi-24 helicopter were destroyed on the base airfields, as well as two Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force were damaged.

Units of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed three uncrewed surface vehicles of the Ukrainian Navy over the week.



Over the past week, 32 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.



📊 In total, 626 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,228 unmanned aerial vehicles, 537 air defence missile systems, 16,506 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,364 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,386 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,345 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.