Is Fort Knox Lying?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
1505 views • 6 months ago

Why The CIA Doesn’t Want You Owning Gold & Is Fort Knox Lying About Our Gold Reserve?

* More gold is being shipped quietly between countries right now than at any time in history.

* Why? Because we’re getting a new global financial system.

* Luke Gromen explains.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 February 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-luke-gromen

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1894085148812927478

fiat currencyciapropagandaintel communitytucker carlsonchinadonald trumpgoldus economynational debtbanksinvestmentmedium of exchangewarren buffettenergy productionauditstore of valuefinancial systemgovernment secrecyjd vanceluke gromengold reservefort knoxunit of accountbullion depository
