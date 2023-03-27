Matador Arms AND do you like who's shooting next to you?

In this episode of For The Love of Guns, Zach and Dave from Matador Arms join the show to discuss muzzle brakes, the Montgo-9 and the new MAT-9.





Zach and Dave are both US Marine Corps Vets working to make a better 9mm upper. The nice thing about the Montgo-9 and the MAT-9 is that they are bufferless 9mm upper for the AR15 platform. This means you can shoot them from a folded stock or even with no stock at all.





Video Index:

0:00 - Intro

2:20 - Who are you and Ask the AI

12:04 - Podcast Interview with Zach and Dave

1:13:08 - Outro





Join Me Today to Discuss:





• The Regulator Muzzle Brake

• The Montgo-9

• The MAT-9





