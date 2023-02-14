Project Blue Beam: WEF Insider Reveals ‘Fake Alien Invasion’ Will Unite Humanity

The People's Voice:

Mainstream media usually presents UFO news as fringe stories for weirdos, but the media has gone UFO mad in the past week, reporting on sightings and events as serious news events.

Given that we know mainstream media takes orders from the global elite, and any shift in narrative must be viewed with deep suspicion, the question must be asked, why have the media changed their narrative so dramatically?

According to reputable sources, the government are going to fake a global alien invasion in the year 2024, in order to usher in a one world government.

Here’s where it gets really interesting.

In his 1994 book Project Blue Beam, investigative journalist Serge Monast writes that the United Nations, NASA and other government agencies have been working in secret since 1983 on a top-secret operation called Project Blue Beam.

The purpose? To pave the way for a global government by fooling people into thinking its the end of the world.

https://rumble.com/v29fmni-project-blue-beam-wef-insider-reveals-fake-alien-invasion-will-unite-humani.html





