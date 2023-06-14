© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eye of the Pheonix | Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings Vol. 3
Eye of the Phoenix explores more on the founding of America, with a focus on the occult history of the dollar bill. What is the meaning of its symbols? How was the All-Seeing Eye designed, and how did it end up on America’s currency? Is the Great Seal truly a Masonic emblem, as is often believed?