Declassify: The family of Malcolm X has filed a $100M lawsuit against the US Govt, CIA, FBI, & others in a wrongful death suit

These are the files I want Trump to declassify:

Through the famous civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, the family of Malcolm X has officially filed a $100 million lawsuit against the United States government, the CIA, the FBI, and other others in a wrongful death suit against Malcolm X.

Does the timing of this have anything to do with the election of President Trump, who has gone on record saying he is going to declassify everything from the JFK assassination to 911, to the death of Martin Luther King.