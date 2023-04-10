U.S. Capitol Police ”OPS1” Radio Channel 12:50 to 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/v2hdu5s-u.s.-capitol-police-ops1-radio-channel-1250-to-540-p.m.-on-jan.-6-2021.html
Full continuous radio traffic from the U.S. Capitol Police "OPS1" radio channel on Jan. 6, 2021. Audio begins around 12:50 p.m. and ends about 5:40 p.m. Among the highlights heard on this recording:
- First and continued use of munitions on the crowds
- Medical crisis involving Benjamin Phillips
- Medical crisis involving Kevin Greeson
- Breach of the first barricade
- Evacuation of the Senate and House